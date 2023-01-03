Iran sees ‘no problem’ with building ties with Egypt

Speaking of the Iraqi prime minister's recent proposal to facilitate talks between Iran and Egypt, Kanaani said Iran "welcomes any positive steps taken for Iran-Egypt relations", reaffirming Tehran's rapprochement regional policy.

3rd January 2023
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that Iran sees no problem with building relations with Egypt.

At a weekly press conference, Kanaani hailed the talks between the Iranian Foreign Minister and his Egyptian counterpart on the sidelines of a recent regional conference in Jordan’s capital Amman as “positive”, Xinhua news agency reported.

More talks are being held to resolve consular issues between the two countries, he added.

In recent years, Iran has announced readiness to mend ties with Egypt by settling differences on certain issues.

