Iran sends rocket designed to carry satellites into suborbital test flight

The test was the latest for a programme that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd July 2025 7:05 am IST
A rocket launches into the sky from a desert space facility at sunset, emitting flames and smoke – representative image.
Representative image of a rocket launch. Photo: AFP

Tehran: Iran tested one of its satellite carrying rockets with a suborbital flight on Monday, state media reported, the first such test since a ceasefire was reached after a 12-day war waged by Israel against Iran in June, which also saw the United States strike nuclear-related facilities in the Islamic Republic.

The test was the latest for a programme that the West says improves Tehran’s ballistic missiles.

A report by the official IRNA news agency said the Ghased satellite carrier test aimed at “assessing some emerging new technologies in the country’s space industry.” It said the test results will help improve the function of Iran’s satellites and space systems.

MS Creative School

The report did not provide any further details on the test flight or from where the rocket was launched.

From time to time Iran launches satellite carriers to send its satellites to the space. Last September, Iran launched a satellite into space with a rocket built by the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

The Ghased, a solid and fluid fuel rocket, was first inaugurated in 2020 by the Guard when it put a military satellite in the orbit.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The war in June killed nearly 1,100 Iranians, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientist. Retaliatory missile barrages by Iran killed 28 in Israel.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd July 2025 7:05 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button