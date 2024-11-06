Iran sentences four to death over charges of spying for Israel

Tehran: A revolutionary court in northwestern Iran has sentenced four people to death on charges of spying for Israel, according to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday, November 6.

Three defendants were accused of assisting Mossad, national intelligence agency in Israel, in transporting equipment used in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Four Israeli-linked spies in Iran initially sentenced to deathhttps://t.co/L5MI6F051y pic.twitter.com/bxDfox5VQb — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) November 6, 2024

Fakhrizadeh was killed in an armed attack on his car in Absard, Damavand County, Tehran Province, on November 27, 2020.

According to Fars News Agency, the fourth defendant sentenced to death was connected to an unspecified spying case.

Iran and Israel have accused each other of spying and waging a shadow war for years. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and has repeatedly threatened to take military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran denies it is seeking such weapons and has vowed a harsh response to any aggression.

In 2020, Iran executed a man convicted of leaking information to the United States and Israel about a prominent Islamic Revolutionary Guard general, Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, ABC News reported.