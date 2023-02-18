Iran sentences prominent sociologist to 8 years in prison

Prominent Iranian sociologist and former political prisoner Saeed Madani Ghaffrokhi, who has been arrested since May 2022 in Tehran, has been sentenced to eight years in prison, local media reported.

“My client was sentenced to eight years in prison for forming a hostile group and one year for propaganda against the regime,” lawyer Mahmoud Behzad Rad told AFP.

Madani was arrested in May 2022 accused of “formation and management of anti-government groups”, “holding gatherings and conspiring to commit crimes against the country’s security” and “propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

62-year-old Madani, a professor of sociology at Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran, has published several books on social issues in Iran, including prostitution, violence against women, child abuse, poverty, and drug addiction.

Madani has been arrested several times in the past, most notably in 2012 when he was sentenced to six years in prison.