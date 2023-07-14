Iran sentences woman for ‘hijab violation’ after tracking her via CCTV

Tehran: The Iranian authorities have sentenced a woman to prison for violating the hijab after being tracked via a ‘smart’ CCTV camera.

According to the Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRAI) organization on Thursday, the Branch 1088 of the Tehran Criminal Court convicted the unidentified woman of violating mandatory hijab laws.

The unnamed woman faces a two-year travel ban and two months in prison.

The woman was also ordered to undergo mental health examinations after the judge noted that her decision not to comply with mandatory hijab laws showed symptoms of an “illness” that “needs to be treated.”

The sentence is the first known case of such cameras being used as evidence in an attempt to systematically suppress women’s rights.

In April, Iranian state media reported how authorities in the country were installing cameras in public places to identify and penalize women who do not wear hijabs.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for violating the strict Islamic dress code.

Thousands have been arrested and dozens of protesters have been killed since the protests began.