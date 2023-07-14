Abu Dhabi launches virtual check-in service for People of Determination

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), has launched a virtual check-in initiative to train People of Determination for a seamless passenger journey at Abu Dhabi International Airport, the Abu Dhabi Media Office ³(ADMO) reported.

The initiative was launched at the Al Karamah Training Institute recently.

It aims to educate and train people with autism on how to use the smart gates at Abu Dhabi Airport and to complete check-in and inspection procedures seamlessly.

The virtual training focused on various airport procedures, including passport verification at smart gates, passport control desk and inspection process.

Director of Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, emphasizes police leadership’s commitment to community initiatives, empowering the People of Determination, and enhancing integration opportunities at all levels.