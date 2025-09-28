Iran slams US, Europe as nuclear deal sanctions set to resume

Last month, three European powers invoked snapback clause of JCPOA, restoring UN sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for limits on Tehran's nuclear program.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2025 11:50 am IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sits during a formal address, hands clasped, with the Iranian flag and a portrait in the background.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian during a televised address. Photo: AFP

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the United States is the main obstacle to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, as UN sanctions lifted under the pact were set to be reimposed later in the day.

Speaking at Tehran airport after returning from the UN General Assembly in New York, Pezeshkian said France, Britain, and Germany — who triggered the “snapback” mechanism — had been told of Iran’s readiness to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency during his visit to the UN, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The United States always attempts to prevent the achievement of an agreement by raising fresh pretexts,” he said. “The reality is that the United States cannot tolerate a strong Iran and wants to weaken our country.”

Memory Khan Seminar

Last month, the three European powers invoked the snapback clause of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), restoring UN sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for limits on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Ahead of the measures taking effect, Iran recalled its ambassadors to the three capitals. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday the snapback was “illegal, void, and has no standing,” blaming the crisis on “US betrayal and Europe’s inaction.”

“The US betrayed diplomacy. The Europeans buried it,” he said.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers, has been under strain since Washington withdrew in 2018, prompting Tehran to gradually scale back compliance.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2025 11:50 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button