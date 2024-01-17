Iran strikes two terror bases in Pakistan: Report

Tehran: Iran on Tuesday “obliterated two key strongholds” of a terror group in Pakistan through precision missile and drone strikes, a media report said.

Significant bases belonging to the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jeysh al-Adl) terrorist group on Pakistani soil were destroyed on Tuesday, Tasnim news agency reported, adding that these bases were “specifically targeted and successfully demolished” by a combination of missile and drone attacks.

The focal point of this operation was the region known as Kouh-Sabz (green mountain) in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, recognized as one of the largest hubs for the Jeysh al-Dhulm militants, the Iranian news agency reported.

According to Iranian media, the terrorist group was responsible for attack on a police station in Sistan and Balouchestan province’s city of Rask, southeast of Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of 11 Iranian Police forces.