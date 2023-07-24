Iran summons Danish ambassador over desecration of Quran

Tehran: The Islamic Republic of Iran has summoned Denmark’s ambassador to Tehran to protest against the desecration of the Quran in Copenhagen, the Iranian News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The summons came after an extreme right group named Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots) burned a copy of the Quran in front of Iraq’s Embassy in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, under police protection on July 21.

Also Read After Sweden, extremist group desecrates Quran in Denmark

On July 22, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Jesper Vahr and conveyed Tehran’s objections to the burning of the Quran.

“Book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark ages of ignorance… Silence in the face of such a heinous cultural crime will only lead to violence and promotion of terrorism,” Iranian media quoted a senior foreign ministry official as saying.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the act of burning the Quran in Denmark and called on the Islamic world to take a stand against insulting the holy Quran.

أدان المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية ناصر كنعاني، إساءة القرآن الكريم في الدنمارك، وقال من وجهة نظر الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، فإن الحكومة الدنماركية مسؤولة عن منع إساءة القرآن الكريم والمقدسات الإسلامية..#القران_الكريم_خط_احمر https://t.co/VjrPYcsK27 pic.twitter.com/LoBoODKS2D — قناة العالم الاخبارية (@alalam_arabic) July 22, 2023

These actions sparked condemnation and protests across the Middle East, including from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In Iraq, protesters stormed the Swedish embassy, ​​and the Swedish ambassador was soon expelled from Iraq. Protestors also tried to protest in front of the Danish Embassy ​​but were met with resistance by Iraqi security forces.