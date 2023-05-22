Iran summons Swiss ambassador over ‘fake’ flag photo

The summons came after the Swiss embassy in Tehran published on Friday a post and a photo showing a "fake" flag of Iran instead of the official one on its Twitter page.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd May 2023 2:49 pm IST
Iran summons Swiss ambassador over 'fake' flag photo
Flag of Iran

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swiss ambassador to protest the embassy’s posting of a photo of a “fake” Iranian flag, media reported.

The summons came after the Swiss embassy in Tehran published on Friday a post and a photo showing a “fake” flag of Iran instead of the official one on its Twitter page, expressing its condemnation of Iran’s execution of three convicts who killed security officers in an armed attack last year, the semi-official Tasnim news agency report said on Sunday.

Also Read
Iran: US, EU criticism of convicts’ execution ‘meddlesome’, ‘ridiculous’

During the meeting with the ambassador, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described the Swiss embassy’s move as “unconventional and unprofessional” and an “interfering position” in Iran’s internal affairs, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

MS Education Academy

Iran on Friday executed three men who killed three security officers and injured several others in an attack in the central city of Isfahan on November 16, 2022, according to the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary.

The three men were charged with violations against Islamic codes and breaches of national security, Mizan said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd May 2023 2:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button