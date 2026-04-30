Iran threatens strikes on US bases, warships amid attack fears

Iran has warned it will launch “long and painful” strikes on US regional positions if Washington carries out even limited military action, as tensions sharply escalate on Thursday, April 30.

A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) official said American bases and warships would be targeted, responding to an Axios report that the US has prepared a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran.

Pentagon spending on Iran war exceeds UN’s 2026 aid appeal

US military spending on the Iran war has reached $25 billion, exceeding the $23 billion sought by the UN’s humanitarian agency, a senior aid official told Agence France-Presse on Thursday.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the funding could support more than 87 million people globally.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill at least 28

Israeli warplanes carried out fresh air strikes on the town of Qlawiyah in Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district, the country’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

A convoy of vehicles was also targeted in the attack, leaving at least one person dead.

With the latest strike, the total number of people killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on the day has risen to at least 28, according to NNA.

Iran’s Pezeshkian says US Hormuz blockade is ‘extension of military operations’

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amounts to “an extension of military operations” and warned that its continuation is “intolerable”.

“What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

He added that the “continuation of this oppressive approach” would not be acceptable, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate over the strategic waterway.

The world has witnessed Iran’s tolerance and conciliation. What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence. Continuation of this oppressive approach is intolerable. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 30, 2026

FIFA confirms Iran’s participation in 2026 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday that Iran will participate in this year’s World Cup and play its matches in the United States.

“Let me start from the outset, confirming straightaway that of course Iran will be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026,” Infantino said in an address to the FIFA Congress in Vancouver.

US weighs Hormuz strategy and blockade approach

The United States (US) is considering a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while maintaining its blockade on Iranian ports, a Iran has warned it will launch “long and painful” strikes on US regional positions if Washington carries out even limited military action, as tensions sharply escalate on Thursday, April 30.

A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) official said American bases and warships would be targeted, responding to an Axios report that the US has prepared a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran.

Map highlighting the strategic Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the Gulf. Photo: Bloomberg

US weighs Hormuz strategy and blockade approach

The United States (US) is considering a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while maintaining its blockade on Iranian ports, a senior administration official told Associated Press.

The proposal includes working with allies to counter Tehran’s attempts to disrupt energy flows, while exploring diplomatic and policy options to limit Iran’s influence over the strategic waterway.

Iran asserts control over key waterway

Iran has framed its control of the strait as strategic leverage. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X marking Persian Gulf Day that managing the passage would secure a future “free from American presence and interference”.

در سال ۱۶۲۲ میلادی، پس از ۱۱۵ سال اشغال، استعمارگران اروپایی را از خلیج فارس بیرون انداختیم و روز خلیج فارس را به افتخار این پیروزی جشن می‌گیریم.

امروز نیز ایران با اعمال مدیریت بر تنگهٔ هرمز، خود و همسایگان را از نعمت ارزشمند آینده‌ای بدون حضور و دخالت آمریکا برخوردار خواهد کرد. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 30, 2026

Israel signals potential renewed military action

Israel has indicated it may escalate operations. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the country could soon “have to act again” against Iran, according to a statement from his office.

He said Donald Trump, in coordination with Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a threat to Israel, the US and its allies.

Also Read Only place Americans belong in Persian Gulf is bottom of its waters: Khamenei

UN warns of global economic fallout

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, warned that the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz is “strangling the global economy”, in remarks to reporters.

He said supply chains could take months to recover even if restrictions are lifted immediately, prolonging lower economic output and higher prices.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UK raises alarm over Iran-linked threats

Keir Starmer said Iran is seeking to “harm British Jews” following a stabbing attack in north London, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Officials have warned that hostile states are increasingly using proxies to carry out attacks in the UK.

British PM Keir Starmer

US political divisions deepen over Iran war

In Washington, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the administration’s military strategy during a second day of congressional hearings.

Democratic lawmakers, led by Jack Reed, argued the conflict has weakened US strategic standing, citing casualties, rising fuel costs and disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, ahead of a War Powers Act deadline.

Trump criticises German leadership on Iran stance

Trump also criticised Friedrich Merz, saying he should focus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war and spend less time interfering in efforts to counter Iran’s nuclear threat.

Lebanon tensions complicate Saudi-backed diplomacy

A deepening rift among Lebanon’s leadership is complicating Saudi Arabia’s efforts to help Beirut present a unified position in negotiations with Israel, Lebanese and foreign officials said.

Israeli strikes and evacuation warnings in Lebanon

At least five people were killed in Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon, including members of a family, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency and Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military also issued evacuation warnings to residents of 15 towns, with spokesperson Avichay Adraee saying operations were targeting Hezbollah positions in the area.

Oil prices volatile amid supply disruption fears

Global oil prices surged past USD 126 a barrel — a four-year high — before retreating, according to market data, as concerns over prolonged supply disruptions weighed on sentiment.

US considers boosting domestic oil production

The Trump administration is in talks with oil companies and considering measures to increase production “really soon”, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters.

India-Gulf flights gradually resume after disruption

Flight services between India and parts of the Gulf are being restored following disruptions caused by the conflict. Air India Express has reinstated routes to the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, while continuing services to Oman and Saudi Arabia.