Iran to hold memorial services for Raisi on Tuesday

Tehran: Memorial ceremonies for President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian are planned in Iran for Tuesday after they were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that a ceremony is planned in the provincial capital of Tabriz on Tuesday morning, followed by a ceremony in the religious stronghold and pilgrimage city of Qom.

Also Read Iranian President, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash

The date for the funerals of the two statesmen has not yet been announced. Raisi is to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad. Raisi and Amirabdollahian were killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash with seven other people.

The chopper crashed in dense fog in the mountains over East Azerbaijan Province while travelling back after a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.