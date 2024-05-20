Iran to hold memorial services for Raisi on Tuesday

Raisi and Amirabdollahian were killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash with seven other people.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 20th May 2024 8:06 pm IST
Iran to hold memorial services for Raisi on Tuesday
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Tehran: Memorial ceremonies for President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian are planned in Iran for Tuesday after they were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that a ceremony is planned in the provincial capital of Tabriz on Tuesday morning, followed by a ceremony in the religious stronghold and pilgrimage city of Qom.

Also Read
Iranian President, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash

The date for the funerals of the two statesmen has not yet been announced. Raisi is to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad. Raisi and Amirabdollahian were killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash with seven other people.

MS Education Academy

The chopper crashed in dense fog in the mountains over East Azerbaijan Province while travelling back after a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 20th May 2024 8:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button