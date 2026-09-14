Iran, UAE agree to ‘turn the page’ on war tensions: Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday, September 13, that Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had agreed to “turn the page” on tensions stemming from the US-Iran conflict that began on February 28.

Pezeshkian made the remarks a day after meeting UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He described the exchange as constructive and said the two sides had agreed to focus on the future.

“For the first time since the war and the incidents that occurred in the Persian Gulf, we had a constructive exchange with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi,” Pezeshkian said, according to AFP.

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“It was agreed that we would turn the page, look to the future and build it together.”

The meeting marked a significant high-level contact between Tehran and Abu Dhabi after months of strained relations. Both countries were also represented at the BRICS summit, where leaders called for restraint and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation in West Asia.

Pezeshkian distinguishes UAE ties from US bases

Pezeshkian said Iran’s dispute was with the presence of US military bases in neighbouring countries, rather than with the Gulf states themselves.

“We have no problems with the UAE. We have no problem with any of the regional countries. We have a problem with the American bases located in these countries and from which they are attacking our country,” he said.

He described the UAE and other Gulf countries as “brothers” and said Tehran wanted to expand relations with its neighbours.

“We have been living together for a long time and we have had trade. We have supported each other,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Iran wanted “a sincere relation” with countries across the region.

The Iranian president also called for greater regional cooperation on security, trade and economic development, saying neighbouring countries could pool their capabilities to support their populations and strengthen cultural and economic ties.

Economic ties hit by conflict

Relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi deteriorated as the wider conflict spread across the region, with Iran launching retaliatory strikes against US-linked targets in the Gulf, including the UAE.

In August, Abu Dhabi suspended trade and financial exchanges with Tehran as tensions escalated.

The move disrupted an important economic channel for Iran. Dubai has long been a major centre for Iranian trade and business and is home to a sizeable Iranian community with longstanding links to Iran.

The suspension added pressure to bilateral economic ties, while the latest leadership-level contact has created an opportunity to restore dialogue. During their talks, Sheikh Khaled and Pezeshkian discussed regional and international developments, de-escalation, stability and efforts to advance peace and development, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO).

BRICS backs restraint and diplomacy

BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration during the summit, expressing serious concern over the escalation in West Asia and calling for maximum restraint, dialogue and diplomacy.

The declaration stressed the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and maintain global trade, supply chains and energy flows amid the conflict.

It also expressed concern over attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards and stressed the importance of maintaining nuclear safety and security during armed conflicts.