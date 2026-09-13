Pezeshkian denies Iran-Saudi war, calls US, Israel terrorists

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has denied that Iran is at war with Saudi Arabia following a drone strike on the kingdom’s East-West oil pipeline, while accusing the United States and Israel of being “real terrorists”.

In an exclusive interview with India Today Group Editor (Foreign Affairs) Geeta Mohan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12, Pezeshkian said Tehran wanted countries across West Asia to work together to establish peace and security.

“We are not at war with Saudi Arabia, and the Houthis have their own problems,” he said.

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The remarks came after the drone strike prompted Saudi Arabia to temporarily shut the East-West pipeline. Saudi Arabia and Iraq said the drone had originated from Iraqi territory.

Tehran seeks broader regional cooperation

Asked about the Mecca Pact and Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, Pezeshkian called for dialogue between regional states.

He proposed that Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Pakistan and other countries establish a common security framework while retaining their individual interests.

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“There is no reason for this region to be in conflict,” he said, citing Europe’s experience of building cooperation after centuries of conflict.

Pezeshkian said Tehran wanted sincere relations with its neighbours, including the UAE, and maintained that Iran’s dispute was with US military bases in the region rather than neighbouring governments.

US and Israel accused of ‘state terrorism’

Turning to the wider conflict, Pezeshkian accused the US and Israel of killing civilians and destroying infrastructure while portraying their targets as terrorists.

“With their technologies, actually they are the real terrorists in the world,” he said.

“They are real terrorists, they are state terrorists,” he added, referring to actions in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Qatar and Iran.

He questioned the justification for killing families and destroying buildings during operations against alleged individual targets.

Tehran rejects nuclear weapons allegations

Asked whether Iran was seeking nuclear weapons, Pezeshkian rejected the allegation and described US claims as propaganda.

He pointed to Iran’s membership of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and said its nuclear activities had been subject to international monitoring.

“If we were seeking nuclear weapons, we wouldn’t have become a member of NPT,” he said.

Pezeshkian maintained that Tehran was prepared to discuss its nuclear programme within the NPT and internationally recognised principles, while accusing Washington of using the issue as a pretext for military action.

Trump’s shifting Iran statements questioned

On US President Donald Trump’s references to Iran’s “real leaders”, Pezeshkian questioned the consistency of the US president’s statements.

“One day he wants to destroy Iran, another day he says we are a friend of Iran,” he said.

“One day he says he accepts us, another day he says he doesn’t accept us.”

Pezeshkian said the conflicting messages made it difficult for Tehran to determine which position should serve as the basis for further action or negotiations.

Oman talks focus on Strait of Hormuz

Asked about the status of the Strait of Hormuz, Pezeshkian said Tehran was negotiating with Oman over a maritime framework for the strategic waterway.

He said Arab foreign ministers were expected to discuss the arrangements with Oman and that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) would announce the status.

Iran was ready to operate within internationally established principles, he said, while calling for an end to what he described as the US blockade.

Chabahar remains key to India-Iran ties

On Chabahar port and Indian investment, Pezeshkian said Tehran remained open to deeper economic cooperation with New Delhi despite the conflict.

He described Iran as a key transit route connecting north and south and east and west, saying greater cooperation could boost regional connectivity and trade.

“India can invest there,” he said, adding that Tehran was ready to develop partnerships with India across trade and other areas.

Separately, Pezeshkian met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, amid heightened tensions between Iran and the UAE.