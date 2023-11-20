Iran unveils Fattah-2 hypersonic missile

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have unveiled a new domestically-developed hypersonic ballistic missile, the media reported.

The missile, dubbed Fattah-2 (Conqueror-2), was unveiled during a visit by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to an exhibition of the achievements of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force in the Iranian capital Tehran, the report said on Sunday.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Fattah-2 is equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) warhead that can maneuver and glide at hypersonic speed.

Iran unveil new Fattah-2 hypersonic missile pic.twitter.com/8m7N4GXM1k — AoR News 🇵🇸🇱🇧🇸🇾🇮🇶🇮🇷🇾🇪 (@AoR3138) November 19, 2023

Iran had, in June, unveiled its first homegrown hypersonic missile named Fattah, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fattah, a precision-guided two-stage missile, can hit targets within a range of 1,400 km, with a velocity of Mach 13 (about 16,000 km/h), according to Tasnim.

It is equipped with a warhead that has a spherical engine running on solid fuel and movable nozzles that allow the missile to maneuver in all directions both in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere, Tasnim said.