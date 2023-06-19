Iran, Uzbekistan sign cooperation agreements

The agreements, including cooperation in transportation, pharmaceutical production, insurance, trade, technology, and agriculture.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th June 2023 12:58 pm IST
Iran, Uzbekistan sign cooperation agreements
Photo: Twitter

Tehran: Iran and Uzbekistan on Sunday signed 10 cooperation agreements and one joint statement in Iran’s capital Tehran, according to the website of the Iranian President’s office.

The agreements, including cooperation in transportation, pharmaceutical production, insurance, trade, technology, and agriculture, were signed by the two countries’ high-ranking officials in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his visiting Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Kerala’s Infinity Center in Dubai to create 20K jobs: CM

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Uzbek President arrived in Tehran earlier on Sunday.

MS Education Academy

The trip marks the first visit by an Uzbek President to Iran since more than 20 years ago.

Raisi visited the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September 2022 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Iran and Uzbekistan signed 17 memorandums of understanding and cooperation documents during that visit.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 19th June 2023 12:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button