Iran voices willingness to expand all-out ties with Sudan

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi voiced his country’s willingness and readiness to expand all-out relations with Sudan, especially in the fields of trade and economy.

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Sudanese Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday while pointing to the two countries’ numerous capacities, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi expressed deep regret for the continuation of the civil conflict in Sudan, expressing hope that peace and stability would be restored to the North African country as soon as possible, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the “complicated and dangerous” situation in the West Asia region, highlighting the necessity to stop Israel’s “crimes” in Gaza and Lebanon and calling for greater solidarity among Muslim states to stop Israel’s “expansionism and aggressions.

“The Sudanese minister, for his part, described his talks with Araghchi as “good and constructive and in line with the further development of bilateral relations.”

He hoped that the two countries would soon hold a meeting of their joint economic commission.

He said countering Israel’s “warmongering” in the region required vigilance as well as regional and Islamic solidarity.

The Sudanese minister, who led an economic delegation during his visit to Iran, also held talks on Wednesday with the Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Both officials welcomed the restoration of diplomatic relations and hoped that the move would lead to growth in their bilateral economic and trade ties.

Sudan severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in a show of solidarity with Saudi Arabia after the kingdom’s embassy was attacked in Tehran.

The two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations in October last year and exchanged ambassadors in July this year.