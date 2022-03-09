Iran vows revenge for death of officers in Israeli Syria strike

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 9th March 2022 1:10 pm IST
Iran vows revenge for death of officers in Israeli Syria strike
Photo: AP

Tehran: Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemned on Wednesday the killing of two Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers in an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital.

The foreign ministry’s website quoted ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying revenge for the Monday strike will definitely be taken.

The Guard in a statement late Tuesday identified the two dead men as colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeednejad. It said in the same statement that Israel would pay for this crime.

MS Education Academy

Hundreds of Iranian forces have died in combat against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. Iran says its forces there are only advisors.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button