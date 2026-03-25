Iran war: Centre asks states to promote PNG shift amidst LPG crisis

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas led by Secretary Neeraj Mittal convened a video conference on Wednesday, March 25, with the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories to review the availability and supply of LPG, natural gas and petroleum products across India.

Officials during the meeting emphasised that shifting from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) is significantly cheaper and more convenient for households in India. States were encouraged to promote this “transition”, referring to the current shortage that is a result of the ongoing war between Iran and the US and Israel.

The Secretary directed officials strictly to implement robust rumour control measures regarding LPG availability to curb misinformation and prevent panic buying. “He reiterated that there is no shortage of LPG stocks and clarified that the stipulated LPG refill booking timelines remain strictly at 25 days for urban areas and 45 days for rural areas,” said a press release from the Telangana government on the meeting.

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During the meeting, Mittal took stock of the current status of production, distribution, and supply chain logistics to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential fuel commodities, including LPG cylinders, petrol, and diesel. “He emphasized the importance of maintaining adequate stock levels and ensuring timely distribution, particularly in view of fluctuating demand patterns and regional requirements,” he added, according to the release.

Citizens have also been urged not to believe false reports and to avoid unnecessary panic booking. The discussion highlighted the long-term benefits of expanding the gas network. The Chief Secretaries were advised to closely monitor the availability and distribution mechanisms within their respective states and union territories.

“To facilitate this, they were instructed to activate dedicated State Control Centres for continuous monitoring. These centres will coordinate effectively with oil marketing companies and district administrations to curb hoarding and address any localized supply issues promptly,” the release added.