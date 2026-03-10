Iran war: Hyderabad hotel owners to meet today over LPG cylinder shortage

Hyderabad: A crucial meeting will be held in Hyderabad on the night on Tuesday, March 10, between hotel and restaurant owners due to the ongoing gas cylinder shortage caused by attack on Iran by the US and Israel. The conflict has led to Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, which is an important pass for ships carrying fuel and gas to reach different countries.

As things stand in Hyderabad, most hotels are likely to shut operations in the next two days, said the owner of one of the oldest restaurants in the city. Not wanting to be named, he added that gas cylinder distributors have no stock on their hands. “Even if I want to purchase in black by paying higher prices it is not possible, because the stock has run out completely,” he told Siasat.com.

With the situation turning bleak, hotel owners decided that they will decide a course of action based on the meeting held on Tuesday.

Hyderabad hotels to return to firewood stoves?

“The government has limited stock, they don’t know if there will be new stock that comes in the next 10 days owing to the ongoing war. So all of whatever is meant for commercial establishments is being diverted to hospitals and other homes. Within two days everything will be shut if there is no solution,” said another restaurant owner.

Junaid Aziz, who runs Hotel Nayab in the Old City, said that the only option will be to go back to traditional firewood-run stoves. “But that will be very difficult to operate as it requires its own setup. Plus, with the Ramzan rush, it will be impossible to run hotels the way things are run generally. We are planning to restrict our menu, and in most cases, even if restaurants remain open, they will be able to serve only 20 per cent of their menus,” he told Siasat.com.

A restaurant owner from Hitech City, who did not want to be quoted, said that typically his establishment uses about 15 cylinders per day. “It is a continuous process as we do not stockpile cylinders. Our supplier gave us only 3 instead of 15 today,” he informed.

Junaid also pointed out that the cost of wood required for traditional stoves or ovens will now be hiked owing to the demand. “Plus, not every place will be able to have that set up, as it takes time to shift to that and build it. We have already begun the process in our restaurant,” he added.

Situation normal: Telangana Civil Supplies Commissioner

India consumes some 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector, ie, household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants. India imports 85 to 90 per cent of its oil and natural gas supply from West Asia.

However, Civil Supplies Department Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra told PTI that the situation in Telangana and Hyderabad is normal. “Things are going on smoothly. People should not panic. The situation is comfortable at present,” he said.

He said that 2.3 lakh cylinders are daily supplied by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) and urged the public not to panic. He also warned of stringent action against those found hoarding or black marketing LPG cylinders.