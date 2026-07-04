Iran warns against foreign military presence in Strait of Hormuz

Warning comes after Britain and France signal readiness for a multinational maritime mission.

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Map showing Iran and the Strait of Hormuz connecting the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
Map highlighting Iran, the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

Tehran: Iran has issued a stern warning against any foreign military presence in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway should not become a venue for “extra-regional” military displays after the United Kingdom and France announced plans to support freedom of navigation in the area.

The warning came from Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who said Tehran considers itself the guarantor of security in the Strait and would closely monitor any military movements.

“The Strait of Hormuz is not a theatre for the military display of extra-regional powers,” Gharibabadi wrote in a post on X, adding that Iran would respond sensitively to any military activity in the waterway.

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He said security in the Strait should remain the responsibility of the coastal states and warned that those creating tensions would be held accountable for the consequences of their “adventurism”.

UK and France announce maritime security initiative

The remarks followed a joint declaration issued on Saturday by the President of France and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after discussions with the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the statement, the Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for the global economy, making the restoration of safe passage for commercial shipping a matter of international concern.

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The declaration said Oman had agreed to work with the UK and France to ensure navigation through its sovereign territorial waters remains safe.

It also stated that Britain and France stand ready to deploy a broader multinational military mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to regional stability, respect for the sovereignty of all states and continued cooperation with international partners to uphold global security, freedom of navigation and international law.

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Strategic importance of the Strait

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports. Any escalation in the waterway has the potential to disrupt international energy supplies and global shipping.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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