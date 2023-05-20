Iran warns US of ultimate revenge for Soleimani’s assassination

On January 3, 2020, the US military assassinated Soleimani in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2023 11:22 am IST
Ex-intel chief confirms Israel's role in Soleimani killing
Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Tehran: A top Iranian military commander has said that Iran’s ultimate revenge on the US for the assassination of the country’s top commander Qassem Soleimani is yet to come.

Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks when addressing a commemoration ceremony in the central province of Isfahan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

Elaborating on Tehran’s revenge for the US assassination of Soleimani in January 2020, Salami said Iran threw the first “slap” by launching missiles at US Ain al-Asad base in the Iraqi province of Anbar just a few days after Soleimani’s death.

“The second slap is nothing but the US gradual pullout from the region,” the commander said, noting the “third slap” has not been delivered yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

On January 3, 2020, the US military assassinated Soleimani in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport. The assassination was condemned by Iran as “state terrorism”.

In January this year, a senior Iranian judicial official said 94 US nationals have been charged with involving in Soleimani’s assassination, stressing that no one will be immune from prosecution in this case.

