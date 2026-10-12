Iran will buckle under US blockade: US Treasury Sec Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said Iran could be forced into submission within two to four months as the Trump administration intensifies an economic blockade aimed at crippling Tehran’s finances, cutting off its oil exports and isolating it from the international financial system.

In an interview with Fox and Friends Weekend on Sunday, Bessent said Washington had moved beyond its earlier maximum pressure campaign to what he described as an absolute isolation strategy, combining military operations, maritime interdictions and sweeping financial restrictions.

“For a year we had a maximum pressure campaign. Now we have an absolute isolation campaign,” he said. Bessent claimed Iran had been effectively shut out of international oil markets and was facing a severe financial crisis.

“Iran now has, no oil on the water. They have negative cash flow,” he said. The Treasury Secretary said the United States was also targeting Iranian cryptocurrency holdings, shipping operations and access to international banking networks.

He claimed Iran no longer controlled the Strait of Hormuz, despite continuing attempts to disrupt commercial shipping through drone attacks. According to Bessent, Iranian forces were launching unmanned aerial vehicles at night but lacked the radar capabilities needed to effectively obstruct maritime traffic.

He said substantial quantities of oil and petroleum products were continuing to pass through the strategic waterway. The Treasury Secretary also outlined conditions under which Iran could return to the international system.

“They have to give up their nuclear ambitions,” he said, adding that Tehran must also end its support for militant proxies. Bessent claimed US military operations had destroyed much of Iran’s naval and air capabilities, along with a significant proportion of its missile and drone production infrastructure.

He said the economic campaign was compounding the military pressure, leaving Iran unable to access dollars or maintain financial stability. According to Bessent, Iran’s currency had fallen sharply, from approximately 600,000 to the dollar 18 months ago to 2.8 million at one stage.

He also claimed Iranian authorities had restricted the publication of currency exchange rates as the financial crisis deepened. The Treasury Secretary described the US strategy as a carefully sequenced campaign involving six weeks of military operations, followed by a maritime blockade and comprehensive economic isolation.

He said President Donald Trump referred to the blockade as the Iron Wall. Bessent claimed the restrictions had disrupted fuel imports, leaving Iranians facing petrol queues lasting three to four hours. Asked whether the administration ultimately wanted a negotiated settlement or regime change, Bessent acknowledged uncertainty over the outcome.

“I don’t know how this ends. You never know how this ends,” he said. He outlined three possible scenarios: a popular uprising, internal divisions within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or a negotiated agreement under which Tehran abandons its nuclear programme.

Bessent said he expected the blockade to continue for several months and suggested Iran’s economic difficulties would eventually force its leadership to reconsider its position. He also said Trump did not anticipate further military engagement until at least after the US midterm elections.