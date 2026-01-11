Iranian Army vows to defend national interests amid ongoing protests

Amid escalating public protests and internet shutdown, the Iranian army on Saturday, January 10, has vowed to defend its “national interest.”

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Iranian military accused Israel and “hostile terrorist groups” of seeking to “undermine the country’s public security.”

“The Army, under the command of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (Ayatollah Khamenei), together with other armed forces, in addition to monitoring enemy movements in the region, will resolutely protect and safeguard national interests, the country’s strategic infrastructure, and public property,” it said in a statement.

The warning comes at a time when the country is witnessing massive protests due to rising cost of living and inflation. Iranians have been demanding an end to the theocratic government which has ruled the country since 1979.

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi also called for intensified demonstrations as several citizens shouted slogans in support of the country’s ousted monarchy in North Tehran.

Internet shut down

On January 9, the government cut off internet access and telephone lines. According to a report by NetBlocks, an organisation that tracks cybersecurity and digital governance, the shutdown has now lasted more than 60 hours.

“The censorship measure presents a direct threat to the safety and well being of Iranians at a key moment for the country’s future,” it said.