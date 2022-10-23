Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi thanks supporters after hero’s welcome

Tehran: Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, thanked those who supported her within and outside Iran following her return to a hero’s welcome in Tehran after she participated in international competition without wearing a headscarf or hijab.

Elnaz Rekabi expressed her gratitude on Instagram to the Iranians who welcomed her upon her return from South Korea.

Elnaz Rekabi wrote on Instagram late Friday, “I am endlessly grateful for the support of you, all the people of Iran, the most decent people of the planet, athletes and non-athletes, and all your support in international community.”

Alongside a photo of herself rock climbing – in which she appears as a silhouette, suspended in the air, she adds, “What I have gained till today was regarding the caring of you beautiful souls; and the future would not be a road without obstacles if you are not coming along.”

“I sincerely thank all those who came to the airport for welcoming me, I love you,” Elnaz added.

She ended with: “Me; the people, Iran”.

33-year-old Elnaz Rekabi competed without a headscarf or hijab during the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asian Championships in Seoul on Sunday, October 16.

Videos of her wearing a headband and her hair in a ponytail during the competition went viral on social media.

Rekabi returned at dawn on Wednesday to Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. Dozens gathered outside the building, welcoming her with applause and cheers.

The crowd cheers as Elnaz Rekabi, a female climber who competed without a hijab in Seoul and was later censured and forced into an apology by Iranian authorities, arrives at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport in the early hours of the morning.#مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/KoiEOzhrGh — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 19, 2022

Rekabi’s move violated the dress code that Iranian women must abide by when participating in outdoor competitions, including covering their heads completely.

In the midst of Iran’s non-stop uprising, which began on September 16, Elnaz Rekabi grabbed the spotlight by defying the laws relating to the headscarf in public places.

Since September 16, Iran has witnessed protests against the background of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, during which many participating women took off their headscarves in the streets and educational institutions.

During the recent demonstrations, many male and female athletes expressed their support for the women’s demands, and some of the authorities took measures such as temporary detention.