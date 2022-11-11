Iranian FM warns Berlin against ‘provocative, meddlesome’ positions toward Tehran

Iranian FM warns Berlin against 'provocative, meddlesome' positions toward Tehran
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has urged Berlin to refrain from adopting “provocative, meddlesome and undiplomatic” stances toward Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Thursday in a tweet in response to the call by his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the European Union to slap new sanctions on Iran for what she described as “Tehran’s repression against protesters”.

He noted that “provocative, interventionist and undiplomatic stances don’t signal sophistication and wisdom”.

He said that “undermining old ties has long-term consequences,” adding that Germany can choose either the path of interaction to address shared challenges or that of “confrontation”.

Unrest erupted in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station in the Iranian capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

