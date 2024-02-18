Iranian gas pipelines damaged in ‘terrorist blasts’ resume operation

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions

Published: 18th February 2024 9:29 pm IST
Iranian gas pipelines damaged in 'terrorist blasts' resume operation
Iranian gas pipelines damaged in 'terrorist blasts' resume operation

Tehran: Iran’s National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has announced the nationwide natural gas transfer pipelines that were damaged in recent “terrorist blasts” have been repaired and become operational.

“The repair work of those sections of the nationwide gas transfer pipelines in Khorrambid County (in Fars province) and Borujen County (in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province), which had been damaged in an act of terror on Wednesday, has been completed and the pipelines have become operational,” NIGC’s Dispatching Director Saeid Aqli said on Saturday in a statement published on the NIGC’s website.

The blasts occurred at around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday local time at two separate points along the national natural gas transfer network in the two provinces, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji was quoted by state-run Shana News Agency as saying on the day of the incident.

Owji said the explosions were “acts of terror” aimed at disrupting gas supplies to major provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions.

