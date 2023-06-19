Iranian Haj pilgrim saved after open-heart surgery in Makkah

The medical team performed five-hour long open-heart and coronary artery bypass grafting surgery.

Iranian Haj pilgrim saved after open-heart surgery in Makkah
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The medical team saved the life of a 60-year-old Iranian Haj pilgrim who suffered an acute heart attack in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The pilgrim was suffering from severe pain in the chest area.

He underwent urgent diagnostic catheterization with full examinations, CT scans at the King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah. His reports displayed the presence of narrowing and blocking of the coronary arteries.

The medical team performed a five-hour long open-heart and coronary artery bypass grafting surgery.

The pilgrim was transferred to the ICU where his condition is said to be stable.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health affirmed the medical city’s readiness to provide high-quality healthcare services to all pilgrims and visitors throughout the Haj season.

