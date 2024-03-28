Iranian nasheed group to perform in Hyderabad during Ramzan

Hyderabad: A prominent Iranian nasheed group, Al-Anwar Nasheed, and Qari Mohammad Javad Kashfi, who are known for their beautiful naats and Quranic recitations respectively will perform in Hyderabad from the 22nd to the 30th of Ramzan, Iranian consulate in Hyderabad has said.

Javad Kashfi, a renowned Iranian Quran reciter, known for his beautiful Quranic recitation holds a degree in civil engineering. He won the International Quranic Competition conducted in Tehran. Kashfi serves as muezzin and caretaker at the shrine of Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Raza (AS).

Al-Anwar Nasheed Group was established in 2006 and has garnered global recognition for their soulful nasheeds. Notably, the members of this group are famous Quranic reciters as well.

The Iranian consulate has also invited local nasheed groups and Quranic reciters to perform during Ramzan. Those interested can contact +91-9396218786