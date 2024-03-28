Telangana Intermediate board announces summer vacation dates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) notified first-year Intermediate students across the state that March 30 will be the last working day for the academic year 2023–24.

It is further stated that the summer vacation holidays are from March 31 to May 31 and are applicable for all junior and aided Intermediate colleges in Telangana.

The colleges are scheduled to reopen on June 1.

It has been clarified that the admission process will have to be carried out as per the schedule announced by the Inter Board.

The final intermediate exams began from February 28 to March 19. More than 9 lakh students have written exams this academic year.

There are 4,78,527 first-year students and over 4 lakh second-year students. A total of 9,22,520 students have paid the exam fee for the exams this time.

The board has further notified the that evaluation process is in progress and that special officers have been appointed to monitor the process. The results are expected after 30 days of exam completion.