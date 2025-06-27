Iranian nuclear scientist and 11 family members killed in Israeli strike

The conflict erupted on Friday, June 13, when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting key Iranian nuclear, military, and intelligence sites.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th June 2025 6:33 pm IST
The image of a black-and-white group photo of 12 people, including men, women, and children, sitting and standing on a patterned rug, with red heart symbols overlaid on each person, symbolising their loss in a tragic airstrike.
Iranian nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Sedighi Saber and his 11 family members. Photo: X

Tehran: In a deeply tragic turn of events, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Sedighi Saber was killed along with 11 members of his family in an Israeli airstrike in the early hours of Tuesday, June 24 just hours before a ceasefire between Iran and Israel came into force.

The strike took place in Astaneh Ashrafieh, a peaceful city in northern Iran near the Caspian Sea. The victims included elderly relatives, women, and young children — all reportedly killed in their family home.

A photo released by Iran’s state-run Press TV showed Saber standing beside his loved ones — now all martyrs of war — highlighting the human toll behind the headlines

The conflict erupted on Friday, June 13, when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting key Iranian nuclear, military, and intelligence sites. Iran responded forcefully with Operation True Promise 3, firing hundreds of missiles and drones at Israeli defence targets and populated areas.

In the midst of the military chaos, reports suggest that Israel deliberately targeted at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists, marking a concerning escalation in the nature of warfare.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported that the Israeli attacks had so far claimed 627 lives and left more than 4,870 people injured. Among the dead were 44 women and 13 children, underscoring the devastating civilian cost of the conflict.

