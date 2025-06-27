Israel claims Iran’s key nuclear sites damaged in 12-day operation

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday claimed that a 12-day military campaign inflicted significant damage on three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—alleging the operation dealt a major blow to Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure.

According to the IDF, the operation, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, began on June 13 in response to intelligence suggesting advances in Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, which Israel says pose a direct threat to its existence.

The Israeli military said 11 senior Iranian nuclear scientists were killed during the strikes, and that an inactive nuclear reactor at Arak was also targeted to prevent future use. In addition, the IDF claimed that more than 35 military-industrial sites, including 200 missile launchers, were hit, and that over 1,500 strategic components were destroyed.

The IDF reported that Israeli forces carried out over 1,400 airstrikes using fighter jets and 500 drone strikes, including one as far as Mashhad airport, around 2,400 km from Israel. It also said that nearly all drones launched from Iran during the period were intercepted.

“Throughout the entire operation, high-quality and accurate intelligence, along with operational, technological and aerial capabilities, were evident,” the military said in a statement, adding that Israel maintained complete aerial freedom over Iranian skies during the campaign.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed that a ceasefire proposal with Iran had been accepted, marking the end of 12 days of hostilities. “Israel has achieved all the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and even far beyond that,” the Prime Minister’s Office said, claiming that the campaign neutralised key nuclear and missile threats.

There has been no immediate response from Iranian authorities, and the extent of the reported damage has not yet been independently verified. No third-party confirmation, including from international nuclear watchdogs such as the IAEA, was available at the time of reporting.