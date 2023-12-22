Iranian, Omani FMs discuss Gaza conflict over phone

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi have exchanged views on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip over phone, and discussed the expansion of bilateral relations, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

The Iranian Foreign Minister on Thursday condemned the Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people, stressing that the US bore international responsibility due to its “certain complicity” in Israel’s killing in Gaza.

He also expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the agreements reached by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in May, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Omani Foreign Minister, for his part, called for the international community’s effective measures to achieve a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, and the delivery of extensive humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave.

He also highlighted the necessity to further expand “brotherly” relations between the two countries.

Since October 7, Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in which at least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The Israeli attacks came after Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israel, which claimed the lives of about 1,200 Israelis, according to the Israeli authorities.