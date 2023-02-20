Iranian police seize over 1.2 ton of opium in two operations

Provincial police commander Abdolreza Nazeri told IRNA that the truck and the narcotics were confiscated, and one suspect was arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 20th February 2023 8:01 am IST
Tehran: Iran’s police have seized 1,235 kg of opium in two separate operations in the capital Tehran and the southeastern province of Kerman, official news agency IRNA reported.

Kerman’s anti-narcotics police forces seized 933 kg of opium concealed in a truckload of sand and manganese rocks when traffickers were preparing to transfer them overnight from the southeastern city of Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan province to Kerman, it reported on Sunday.

In the other operation, Tehran’s anti-narcotics police seized 302 kg of opium from two sedans driving on a main highway toward the capital city.

Five traffickers with criminal records were arrested in the surprise raid, said the report, citing Tehran’s chief anti-narcotics police officer Zargham Azin.

