Iranian President to attend UNGA session in New York

The President told a press conference in Tehran on Monday that his participation in the UNGA 79 would be aimed at defending the rights, attitudes, and beliefs of Iranians.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th September 2024 11:26 am IST
UNGA

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will depart for New York on Sunday to attend and deliver a speech at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), the official news agency.

His speech is scheduled for September 24, the first day of the high-level General Debate, during which he will expound on the Iranian people’s viewpoints, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting IRNA.

Also Read
‘This is unacceptable’, says WHO chief after Israeli tanks fired on Gaza aid convoy

During his stay in New York, Pezeshkian is expected to meet with Iranian nationals living in the United States, media and think tank directors, high-ranking officials from other countries, and religious leaders.

The President told a press conference in Tehran on Monday that his participation in the UNGA 79 would be aimed at defending the rights, attitudes, and beliefs of Iranians.

Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran’s ninth President on July 30, replacing Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th September 2024 11:26 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button