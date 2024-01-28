Iranian, Qatari FMs discuss release of Tehran’s unfrozen funds

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the use of Tehran’s unfrozen funds, the media reported.

During a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Thani said the fund release process was advancing following the agreement between the central banks of Iran and Qatar.

Iran’s funds were released last year by South Korea as part of a prisoner swap agreement between Iran and the US and were transferred to six Iranian accounts in two Qatari banks.

The US Congress has sought to block the funds because of Iran’s support for the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

“Qatar and the US were committed to an agreement with Iran regarding the country’s use of funds worth $ 6 billion dollars, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said,” semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

As per a statement on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website, the two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and stressed the necessity to end the crisis in Gaza.