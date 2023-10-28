Iranian teen dies after alleged assault over hijab on metro

Geravand was pronounced brain-dead after she fell into a coma on October 1.

Iranian teen dies after alleged assault over hijab on metro
Iranian girl Armita Geravand (Photo: X)

Tehran: A 16-year-old Iranian girl, Armita Geravand who was hospitalised and was in coma for weeks after an incident on Tehran’s Metro while she was not wearing a headscaf has died, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, she went into a coma for some time after suffering from brain damage. She died a few minutes ago,” IRNA reported, as cited by Reuters.

Geravand was pronounced brain-dead after she fell into a coma on October 1, following an alleged encounter with officers over violating the country’s hijab law.

The 16-year-old girl lost her consciousness inside the metro cabin when she was on her way to school.

CCTV footage released by IRNA news agency showed Geravand being pulled out of the train by her female accompaniers a few seconds after entering it, according to a previous report by the Tehran Times.

The Iranian daily reported that apart from Armita’s friends and a female adult, who was later revealed to have been a nurse, surrounding her non-responsive body on the ground, other passengers were seen rushing towards the cabin in a hurry to reach their destination.

