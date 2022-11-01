Iranian women protest in front of Switzerland Embassy in Tehran

Tehran: Iranian women have protested in front of the Switzerland Embassy in Tehran which also looks after the USA diplomatic interests in Iran.

Demonstrating against the terror attack at the Shah-e-Cherag shrine in Shiraz, Iran, they alleged that the USA supports various terrorist outfits to carry out terrorist attacks inside Iran.

Terror attack on Shah Cheragh Shrine

An armed attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the Iran city of Shiraz left 15 people dead on Wednesday and injured 40.

ISIL (ISIS) took responsibility for the brutal attack in a statement on their telegram channel. The attackers targeted the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz at around 5:45 p.m. (local time).

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi vowed to respond to the attack and stated that it will not go unanswered.

“This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack,” Al Arabiya reported quoting Raisi as saying.

The Wednesday attack comes as the unrest in Iran continues unabated as anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody have only surged in Iran since September 16.