Iran’s Grand Mosalla set to become world’s largest mosque complex

In a landmark development, the Grand Mosalla Mosque in Tehran is on the verge of becoming the largest mosque in the world. The significant development was announced by the head of Khatam’s transportation and urban development company, Mohammad Reza Rahmani, on Saturday, March 1.

Under the ambitious project, the Grand Mosalla’s area will be expanded by 200 hectares, which will transform it into a colossal religio-cultural complex. “With these dimensions, Mosalla will become the world’s largest religio-cultural complex,” Rahmani told the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

Rahmani further informed that the Grand Mosalla is being connected to a vast green area in northern Tehran, known as Chahar Bagh in Persian, through an access bridge built over the city’s Shahid Soleimani Highway.

Additionally, the bridge connection will enhance access for worshipers while offering expanded parking facilities along with other amenities. This expansion operates as a vital component of a wide-scale project to boost accessibility and improve visitor experience.

The Grand Mosalla was originally conceived in the early 1980s to serve as the main venue for conducting Friday prayers in Tehran. It has transformed into a complex cultural facility throughout the decades.

The Grand Mosalla has already been instrumental in hosting weekly Friday prayers, cultural, political, book fairs, exhibitions, religious ceremonies, and major events like the Tehran International Quran Exhibition, which attracts thousands of visitors annually.