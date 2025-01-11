Video: Iran unveils underground missile base amid Israeli threats

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a newly established underground secret missile base known as “Missile City” amid the Israeli’s intensified threatening rhetoric against the country.

The vast missile facility which will house new-generation Iranian missiles was unveiled by the Commander in Chief of Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force late on Friday, as reported by Tasnim news agency late on Friday.

The national TV broadcast the report of the footage shot in the subterranean facility stating it as the base to house the operative high-tech missiles like Emad, Qadr and Qiam running on liquid fuel and adding that 90 per cent of other parts of the missile city were not disclosed to maintain secrecy.

The advanced projectiles were used in Iran’s stunning missile attacks against Israeli military sites in military operations code-named True Promise 1 and 2 in April and October 2024, the Iranian news agency Press TV reported.

The national TV report described the missile base as a “dormant volcano deep in the heart of mountains,” and said, “The volcano lying under these mountains can erupt in the shortest time possible.”

Speaking on the tour of the missile facility, Salami commended the IRGC forces involved in the two attacks on the Israel entity.

“Every day, the number of systems and missiles is augmented in the far corners of this land. Maybe the enemy thought that our production power had stagnated, but the growth rate of our missile power is up to date”, Press TV quoted the IRGC chief.

Earlier, Salami claimed that the country has missiles in excess of their storage capacity during his earlier remarks, while downplaying the enemy’s information about the deterioration of Iran’s armed forces after attacks by Israel on Iran and its allies.

Salami stated that the IRGC Aerospace Force would reveal more new missiles and new missile locations soon.

On October 1, 2024, Tehran targeted the Israeli entity’s military espionage and intelligence facilities across Israel and some occupied territories in Gaza with almost 200 missiles under Operation True Promise II.