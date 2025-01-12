Iran’s IRGC unveils new underground missile base: Report

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new underground missile base, local media reported.

Footage broadcast by state-run IRIB TV on Friday night showed the facility, described as a “missile city,” being unveiled in the presence of IRGC Commander Hossein Salami and Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force.

The base houses advanced Iranian missiles, including the “Emad, Qadr and Qiam,” all liquid-fueled, the state TV narrator said. The subterranean facility is one of hundreds of such bases belonging to the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting IRIB.

The footage indicated missiles from the base were used in Iran’s second retaliatory military operation against Israel in October last year.

Salami, during a visit to the base, praised its forces for their involvement in the April 14, 2024, and subsequent October operations against Israel. He said Iran’s defence systems and missiles were “increasing on a daily basis in different parts of the country.”

He dismissed “enemy” claims that Iran’s missile production capacity had been disrupted, asserting that the country’s missiles were “increasing and improving every day in terms of quantity as well as quality, efficiency and design.”

On October 1, 2024, Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, calling the attack retaliation for the assassinations of key resistance figures, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and senior Iranian commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

Meanwhile, recently, the Iranian forces also staged an exercise after American news website Axios reported that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan presented US President Joe Biden with options for a potential US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities “should the Iranians move towards a nuclear weapon before January 20, 2025.”

Iran’s armed forces began a large-scale joint air defence exercise near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Isfahan province last week.

The “Eqtedar” (Power) 1403 exercise was launched on the orders of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Commander Qader Rahimzadeh, IRIB TV said.

The first phase involves Aerospace Force units of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducting “all-out point defence of the nuclear site against numerous aerial threats under tough electronic warfare conditions,” according to IRIB.

IRGC spokesman Ali-Mohammad Naeini said on Monday that the annual drills aim to maintain and improve military preparedness, counter potential military threats and acts of sabotage, and boost national morale.