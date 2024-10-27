Iran’s nuclear facilities not ‘impacted’ in Israeli strike: IAEA

Vienna: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that Iran’s nuclear facilities “have not been impacted” in the Israeli strike.

“IAEA inspectors are safe and continue their vital work” in Iran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Saturday in a statement.

Grossi called for “prudence and restraint” from further actions that could compromise the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement early Saturday that it launched “precise and targeted” air strikes on targets in several areas in Iran, including missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays, and additional Iranian aerial capabilities.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Iran’s air defence headquarters successfully countered the Israeli attack, which resulted in “limited damage”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel had chosen the targets it attacked in Iran based on its national interests, not according to what was dictated by the US.

Netanyahu’s office stated in response to what it referred to as a “completely false” local television report that Israel had avoided striking Iranian gas and oil facilities because of US pressure.

The US, Britain, and the European Union called for “de-escalation” after Israel on Saturday hit military targets across Iran in deadly retaliatory strikes as Muslim countries and Russia blamed Israel for exacerbating the conflict.

Meanwhile, the UAE has strictly condemned Israel’s attack on Iran, expressing “deep concern” over the continuation of escalation and its consequences on regional security and stability.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed “the importance of exercising utmost self-restraint” to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the scale of conflict.

Iran’s army said on Saturday that four soldiers were killed in the Israeli strikes.