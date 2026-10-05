Iran’s oil minister resigns, acting minister named

Tehran: Iran’s Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned from his position, an Iranian presidential aide announced.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, October 4, Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy for communications at the Iranian president’s office, said Paknejad’s resignation was accepted by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Speaking to state-run IRIB TV on Sunday, Tabatabaei said Paknejad had previously submitted his resignation for personal reasons, which Pezeshkian initially declined to accept but later accepted.

He added that Hamid Bovard, deputy petroleum minister and managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company, has been appointed as acting petroleum minister in a decree issued by Pezeshkian.

Paknejad was appointed Iran’s petroleum minister in August 2024 after winning the parliament’s vote of confidence.

با پذیرش استعفای محسن پاک نژاد طی حکمی از سوی دکتر پزشکیان رئیس جمهور، حمید بورد به عنوان سرپرست وزارت نفت منصوب شد. — سيد مهدي طباطبايي (@tabaei1356) October 4, 2026

This comes amid Iran’s ongoing conflict with the US. Tehran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, barring the safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.

The conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, significantly affecting oil exports to global markets.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian diplomat has said that Iran is currently reviewing US views on Tehran’s recent proposal to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday (local time), saying that the United States has submitted its views on Iran’s proposal through mediators.

He stressed that Iran’s proposal is the “seven-day plan” that was presented to the other side by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New York late last month, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Gharibabadi said, “The US views are currently being reviewed inside the country through the appropriate channels,” adding that whenever Iran’s final views are ready, the necessary action will be taken through “appropriate channels.”

He added that Iran is simultaneously making the necessary preparations for any other scenario as well.