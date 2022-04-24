Iran’s President condemns attack in Afghanistan

Tehran: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday condemned the bomb attacks in Afghanistan in which several people including children were killed in Kunduz city.

According to the Iranian presidency, Raisi told a religious ceremony that protecting Afghan people’s lives is a responsibility of the Taliban, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He also urged the group to fulfill their responsibility and take action against the perpetrators of such crimes against Afghan Muslims, who are fasting, in mosques.

A blast occurred in the mosque of Afghanistan’s Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, killing at least 33 people including children and 43 wounded, Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban said.

“At least 33 people including children were killed and 43 were wounded in the mosque attack in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter. Condemning the attack, he said efforts are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice,” TOLOnews reported.

The explosion took place on last Friday at the Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province in Afghanistan.