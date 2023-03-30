Iran’s proposed new Hijab plan includes a $6,000 fine

Tehran: Iranian authorities have proposed a new hijab plan that includes fines of up to 30 billion Iranian Rials ($6,000) for women who violate the country’s mandatory hijab law, local media reported.

In an interview in Yazd province, Hojjat-ul-Islam Hossein Jalali said, according to the law, the punishment for wearing a hijab includes a fine of 5 million to 30 billion Iranian Rials.

Other penalties may include revoking driver’s licenses and passports, or internet bans for celebrities and social media influencers and bloggers.

These penalties will apply to passengers who do not abide by the hijab rules while riding in vehicles, in restaurants, government institutions, schools, universities, airports, public transport stations, in cyberspace, celebrities, and in streets and other public squares.

According to a report by Asharq Al-Awsat, Jalali said, a bill for a new hijab law will be prepared within the next two weeks, and parliament will then approve it.

The hijab plan comes in response to the mass protests that have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody on September 16, 2022.

Her death has since ignited anger over several issues, including the restrictions imposed on personal freedoms and strict rules regarding women’s clothing, as well as the living and economic crisis that Iranians suffer from, not to mention the strict laws imposed by the regime and its political and religious composition in general.