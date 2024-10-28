Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei’s Hebrew X account suspended

Elon Musk’s X has suspended Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s Hebrew-language account.

The account, which opened on Sunday, October 27, was suspended after Khamenei posted two messages.

The first post began with a Islamic greeting in Hebrew, “In the name of God, the most merciful.”

“The Zionist regime made a mistake. It erred in its calculations on Iran. We will cause it to understand what kind of strength, ability, initiative, and will the Iranian nation has,” the other post read.

The link to @Khamenei_Heb account read, “X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.”

On Saturday morning, Israeli forces launched “precise” strikes on Iran’s military bases in response to the October 1 missile attack, during which Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. At least four Iranian soldiers were killed in an attack.

This is not Khamenei’s first suspension on social media. In February, Facebook and Instagram accounts were removed due to his support for Hamas following its attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.