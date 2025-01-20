Iran’s top commander declares Gaza ceasefire a ‘biggest defeat’ for Israel

The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Esmail Qa’ani on Sunday, January 19 lauded the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian-based resistance group Hamas.

Qa’ani termed the ceasefire as the “biggest defeat” in the history of Israel, stressing it was the Israeli regime that had to agree upon demands that it had hitherto turned down.

Qa’ani stated that the ceasefire, which came into force on the same day and brought an end to months-long Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, was the “biggest defeat” the Tel Aviv regime had experienced in its “miserable life” as it failed to achieve any of its goals, Iranian news Agency Press TV reported.

He also condemned the Israeli 15-month military campaign and referred to the Israeli forces as “bloodthirsty, child-killing butchers” who failed in their strategic aims and objectives.

“The bloodthirsty, child-killing butchers of the Zionist regime after 15 months of unrestrained crimes they committed against the oppressed people of Palestine, Lebanon and the regions were forced to accept a ceasefire today at the pinnacle of humiliation; this ceasefire was imposed on the Zionist regime,” Qa’ani said as reported by the newspaper.

The Quds Force chief reiterated that the leverage of the ceasefire agreement was similar to the previous negotiations which Israel rejected.

“This ceasefire is no different from what was offered in the previous negotiation round which the Zionist regime rejected and got nothing in return,” Qa’ani added.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas began on Sunday, January 9, after the first six weeks’ initial phase with provision for Israel’s captives and Palestinian prisoner’s release, along with improved delivery of humanitarian supplies.

90 Palestinian detainees released

The Israel Prison Service announced the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners, on Monday, January 20, as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. They are from the first batch of the prisoner exchange.

Israeli authorities began transferring Palestinian detainees to Ofer Prison in the West Bank, preparing them for release.

90 Palestinian prisoners including women, minors, elderly and prominent activists were released as part of an agreement amid ongoing truce talks mediated by Qatar.

The detainees, who were imprisoned in the Israeli Ofer Prison near Ramallah, passed through medical examination and fingerprinting before they were released and handed over to the International Red Cross.

In turn, Hamas and Al-Qassam Brigades released three Israeli female hostages near the Gaza border and handed them over to the Red Cross.

Israeli forces withdrawal

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Israel’s Givati Brigade forces have started withdrawing from the most bombarded occupied territory Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip following 470 days of intense fighting.

Footage emerged on the internet showing the forces with army tanks and vehicles leaving the Jabalia area and moving towards Israel.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the forces left the Gaza Strip on Saturday, January 18 evening without receiving any orders to return.

The conflict faced major international legal engagements. In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) ordered the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes.

Further, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier instructed the state of Israel to prevent “potential genocide” in war-torn Gaza.