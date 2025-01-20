Video: 90 Palestinian detainees freed, Israeli forces withdraw from parts of Gaza

The Israel Prison Service announced the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners, on Monday, January 20, as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. They are from the first batch of the prisoner exchange.

On Sunday, Israeli authorities began transferring Palestinian detainees to Ofer Prison in the West Bank, preparing them for release.

The process coincided with Red Cross meeting Hamas forces to secure the transfer of three Israeli hostages, who were later brought to Israel, reported Xinhua news agency.

Emotional reunion of Palestinian prisoners

In a touching scene, 90 Palestinian prisoners including women, minors, elderly and prominent activists were released as part of an agreement amid ongoing truce talks mediated by Qatar.

The detainees, who were imprisoned in the Israeli Ofer Prison near Ramallah, passed through medical examination and fingerprinting before they were released and handed over to the International Red Cross.

Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered outside the prison premises, waiting for their dear ones. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and joy, as families reunited after prolonged separations. Upon their release, detainees hugged their families and friends shedding tears of joy.

the first 90 palestinians have been freed from the occupation’s ofer military prison under stage one of the ceasefire deal (women and minors)🥹💚 pic.twitter.com/77Gn6bjQCH — 𓂆 deeja⁷🫒 (@deedeehimawari) January 20, 2025

Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees from Ofer Military Prison in occupied West Bank as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas



Palestinians gathered in Beitunia, near Ramallah to welcome them https://t.co/RRa9s6lOA2 pic.twitter.com/4lNzhTz35j — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 20, 2025

90 Palestinian prisoners, including 69 women and 21 minors, were freed by Israel under ceasefire deal with Hamas last night. pic.twitter.com/5gO2dcSx6v — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 20, 2025

Among those released was Khalida Jarrar, a prominent Palestinian activist and politician, charged with incitement for her outspoken condemnation of the occupation in the West Bank. She was imprisoned for 15 months but released only after six months under the truce deal.

Jarrar reportedly spent those six months in solitary confinement in a 2-by-1.5m cell.

Khalida Jarrar is free! She was arrested after October 7th but it looks like she saw horrors as if she spent years inside. pic.twitter.com/AK2KqF0e7b — Sanaa (@sana2) January 20, 2025

Israeli forces withdrawal

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Israel’s Givati Brigade forces have started withdrawing from the most bombarded occupied territory Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip following 470 days of intense fighting.

Footage emerged on the internet showing the forces with army tanks and vehicles leaving the Jabalia area and moving towards Israel.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the forces left the Gaza Strip on Saturday, January 18 evening without receiving any orders to return.



Nahal Brigade के बाद #IDF की Givati Brigade Jabalia, उत्तर #Gaza छोड़ रही है!



The moment of the withdrawal of huge military forces from the "Givati" Brigade from Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. #FreePalestine #LeavePalestine pic.twitter.com/GN236aTKyy — @Misra_Amaresh (@misra_amaresh) January 19, 2025

Three Israeli hostages released

In turn, Hamas and Al-Qassam Brigades released three Israeli female hostages near the Gaza border and handed them over to the Red Cross.

The three women, Emily Damari, 28, a British-Israeli, Doron Steinbrecher, 30, a veterinary nurse, and Romi Gonen, 23, abducted from the Nova music festival—were the first hostages freed after 471 days in captivity.

Their release marked the initial stage of the agreement. The hostages reunited with their families after a one-year prolonged war, marking a significant step in the truce talks.

The moment Hamas released the first Israeli hostages. pic.twitter.com/FiUOxN2Dx5 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) January 19, 2025

Families of 3 Israeli women hostages embrace their loved ones post their release by Hamas after 15 months of war!



Women handed over to Red Cross by Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades. Release marks the start of a ceasefire after 15 months of war.



90 Palestinian prisoners freed in… pic.twitter.com/2Nzeb6TliD — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 20, 2025

Leaders statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the moment as significant claiming the three “went through hell.”

רומי, דורון ואמילי – עם שלם מחבק אתכן, ברוכות השבות הביתה. הרגע הזה הושג בזכות ההקרבה והלחימה של לוחמינו הגיבורים – גיבורי ישראל.



אני מתחייב: נחזיר את כולם הביתה! pic.twitter.com/abe1Q5aFg7 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 19, 2025

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari expressed gratitude for their return while emphasising that Israeli forces are prepared for any violations of the agreement.

אמילי, דורון ורומי בידיים בטוחות. pic.twitter.com/EkU9oy1VSZ — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) January 19, 2025

Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida reiterated the group’s commitment to the ceasefire, contingent on Israel’s adherence. He described the October 7 assault, which killed 1,200 people in Israel and led to the kidnapping of 250 others, as a “turning point” in the conflict.

BREAKING| Abu Ubaida’s in a new statement:

⭕️ Our people have sacrificed countless martyrs for their land and freedom over the past 15 months, and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

⭕️ Gaza’s resistance has shown the world the strength and resilience of the people, fighting… pic.twitter.com/mpQsCr0y5P — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 19, 2025

The ceasefire deal, which aims to halt hostilities after over 15 months of intense Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, marks the beginning of six weeks of calm.

The phased release of hostages and prisoners is seen as a critical step towards reducing tensions between the two sides.