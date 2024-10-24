Iraq: 9 IS militants killed in military operation

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 24th October 2024 7:21 pm IST
400 militants to lay down their arms in Tripura on Tuesday
Representational Image

Baghdad: The Iraqi military said on Thursday, October 24 that nine Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in a military operation in a desert in the Anbar province.

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service carried out an airdrop of troops and engaged in clashes with IS militants in a desert area north of the town of al-Rutba, some 400 km west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, according to a statement from the security media cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

The troops killed nine IS militants, including seven suicide bombers, and destroyed their weapons, ammunition, and other logistical equipment, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Iraqi PM says IS commander for country killed

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani said that security forces had killed the commander of the IS group for Iraq and eight other senior leaders in an operation in a mountainous area of northern Iraq.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 24th October 2024 7:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button