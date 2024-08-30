Iraq exports over 108 million barrels of crude oil in July

Iraq exported about 108.053 million barrels of crude oil in July, the country’s Oil Ministry announced on Thursday.

During the month, about 106.125 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the Port of Basra and more than 1.928 million from the Qayyara Oil Field in the northern province of Nineveh, said the ministry in a statement, citing statistics from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil, an Iraqi company.

In June, according to the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported, Iraq exported about 102.31 million barrels of crude oil. Iraq’s economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for about 90 per cent of the country’s revenues.